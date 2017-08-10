Police investigate as Coldplay fans turned away in Montreal

Many Coldplay fans in Montreal were turned away from a show on Wednesday night, the victims of an apparent fake ticket scam.

Montreal police say they received 17 complaints at a downtown police station near the Bell Centre.

Const. Manuel Couture says it’s too early in the investigation to say whether all of the cases are linked to a single suspect.

One of the alleged victims says her ticket – seemingly the real thing – actually contained a bar code for a previous Montreal concert involving Green Day.

Eva Romano says she purchased two tickets in April after answering an advertisement on popular classified site Kijiji.

She says after conferring with others filing complaints at the police station, those on hand believe they were duped by the same person.