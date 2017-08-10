Opera Kelowna to stage La bohème

Love, passion, tragedy: Puccini’s La bohème is one of the most staged opera’s in the world with themes that stand the test of time.

Opera Kelowna’s production takes to the stage at Kelowna Community Theatre Aug. 18 and 19.

“We’re doing professional opera on an international scale,” Opera Kelowna artistic director Alexandra Babbel said.

“We are expanding our international reach so that we can bring in musicians from all over,” Babbel said. “Our director is Scottish conductor Bernard McDonald. We have cast members from as far as Guatemala and our lead Leon de la Guardia, he’s training in Italy and he’s here with us now.”

Beyond Babbel’s excitement for their international cast, she is looking forward to presenting her former student to the audience, Carmen Harris.

“I would consider her one of the best singing actresses that I’ve ever worked with,” Babbel said of Harris.

Harris is hoping their production of La bohème will attract a larger audience who loves musical theatre.

“Even though opera has sometimes been this elevated, ‘oh it’s going to be in another language, or classical music, i don’t know anything about it’, this opera will draw you in,” Harris said. “It plays like a movie: the romance and the sadness at the end, but the belief that life goes on after tragedy. I can’t stop using the word relevant because I think especially for times right now, we need stories of community, of friendship and of love more than ever.”

Ticket information can be found on the Opera Kelowna website here.