Speeding drivers creating ‘danger zone’ in small Yarker community, say residents

Yarker, Ont., residents are hoping to bring attention to what they call a “danger zone” in their community due to speedy drivers.

The posted speed limit on County Road 6 is 50 kilometres per hour.

Residents say every day, they spot drivers going 100 kilometres per hour or more.

“There’s some that go by so quick, you can’t make out the make and model. It’s just a blur,” said Lisa Mason, a Colebrook resident for more than three years.

Mason says she’s terrified to get out of her driveway during peak times and is even more concerned about the safety of the many young kids in the neighbourhood.

“I’ve seen one lose balance and fall onto the street. And then there was a dump truck coming and had to slam on the breaks. That’s when I decided enough was enough,” Mason said.

Mason says she’s called police, as well as Stone Mills Township several times, but nothing has been done to address her concerns.

Napanee OPP say all complaints made to police are in the database and will be dealt with accordingly.

“Action plans will be put into place, and police would be out there enforcing the law. If the public wants information and feedback on what action has been taken, then they would call the specific officer that dealt with the complaint that was reported,” said Const. Shannon Cork from Napanee OPP.

READ MORE: Donation jar stolen from Kingston area campground

Residents in the area are banding together and say they will accelerate their efforts to put the brakes on the back-road speeders.

“I don’t know what it’s going to take. Someone is going to have to get hit before something is done? I hope not,” worries resident Naomi Weller.

“I’ve lived here since ’67 and they’ve never controlled this road. It’s always the last one because it’s the tail end of the township,” said Yarker resident Garth Seymour.

CKWS’s calls to Stone Mills Township officials were left unanswered.

As for Mason, she says she may consider moving if no action is taken. She wants to have kids of her own down the road — but worries it might not be a safe environment.

READ MORE: Racial outburst caught on tape prompts Kingston councillors to review anti-racism policies