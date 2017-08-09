Bob Layton editorial: Have we outgrown the venue?

Lots of people still talking about the Heritage Festival.

All agree the food and the entertainment and the atmosphere in the park was great, but some are not sure they will attend again.

It’s going to take some big transportation promises from the city to get their support back.

They say waiting in a hot bus is not worth it.

Ruth adds that all that traffic causes a huge carbon footprint and she doesn’t know if there even is an answer to traffic congestion.

With one road in and one road out, and given the park’s location, Bruce wonders about river taxis. There are no bad ideas when you are brain-storming.

Doug agrees Hawrelak Park does not have enough access, and he wonders if an event with a half a million fans has outgrown the venue.

He says maybe it’s time to move it to Northlands, with roads in every direction plus the LRT.

Doug says they would have to watch the calendar to make sure K-Days and Heritage don’t overlap a little.

I’m just putting this out there as the city transportation people look for an answer.

If any of this has given you some transportation ideas, I’d be happy to pass them along.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.