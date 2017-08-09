Investigations
August 9, 2017 12:59 am
Updated: August 9, 2017 1:00 am

Speed likely to blame in Okanagan motorcycle crash: police

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News

RCMP continue to investigate the cause of a motorcycle crash near West Kelowna Tuesday night.

Jim Douglas/ Global Okanagan
RCMP say a man was taken to hospital after his motorcycle left the road and crashed on Highway 97 south of West Kelowna Tuesday night.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. under the Okanagan Connector, Highway 97C, overpass between West Kelowna and Peachland.

Police say the man sustained what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

The motorcycle left the highway traveling northbound and ended up on the wrong side of the concrete abutment beside the roadway.

RCMP continue to investigate, but suggest speed may have taken a part in the accident.

