Wednesday’s Okanagan forecast

Wednesday, August 09, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 5am:

With no rain again yesterday, we are now tied for our second longest stretch of dry weather after hitting 40 consecutive days of no measurable precipitation in the Kelowna area.

Although we can expect more dry weather over the next few days, we are seeing signs of a weather pattern change this weekend. Showers will likely return by Saturday or Sunday. There is also a slim chance of mountain showers on Friday afternoon.

We will keep you updated as we gain more confidence on the timing of the gradual change this weekend.

Today’s daytime high range: 28C to 35C

We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5, 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!

~ Duane/Wesla