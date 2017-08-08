Victim of fatal hit and run in St. Boniface remembered in emotional obituary

Global News has learned Marlene Eusanio, a 61-year-old grandmother, was the victim of the hit and run on Marion Street last week. An emotional obituary was posted online Tuesday.

“It is with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we share the sudden passing of our beloved Marlene Eusanio,” the obituary reads. “Marlene was tragically taken from us in a hit and run on August 3, 2017 just blocks from her home in Winnipeg.”

The obituary describes Eusanio as an “immensely proud mother” to two sons and a “doting grandmother” to four grandchildren.

She was born on August 12, 1955 in Washington, D.C. and spent her childhood in Cape Town, South Africa before moving to Montreal. She also lived in Kelowna, B.C. where she worked at a Claire’s Accessories and Sears before moving to Winnipeg.

“A soul mate and partner in crime in husband Jean-Louis, married for 18 years full of laughter and tears, adventures and memories. Jean-Louis’ unwavering love and support of Marlene’s dreams demonstrates the depth of their commitment to one another.”

The obituary said that in lieu of a public service, they would like flowers sent to the memorial at 259 Memorial Street in St. Boniface or to make a donation to a local women’s shelter.

Winnipeg police asked Thursday for help from the public to identify the driver of the suspect truck that struck Eusanio.

READ MORE: Police ask for video, witnesses of truck and trailer involved in fatal crash on Marion Street

Both truck and trailer were recovered by police, but they have no suspects in custody.