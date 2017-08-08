Crime
August 8, 2017 12:23 pm
Updated: August 8, 2017 12:26 pm

Winnipeg police to speak on fatal Marion Street hit and run

By Online Producer  Global News

WATCH LIVE: Police to update media on different incidents across city including fatal hit and run on Marion Street.

A A

Police are expected to release more information during a media briefing at 11:30 a.m. on a fatal hit and run that killed a pedestrian on Aug. 3.

A truck towing a trailer heading down Marion Street between Traverse Avenue and Braemar Avenue struck the woman in her 60’s.

READ MORE: Woman dead after hit and run in Winnipeg’s St. Boniface

According to police, the truck was directly related to a crime that occurred earlier in the day but they wouldn’t give any more information on the incident.

Both the truck and trailer were recovered but no suspects have been arrested.

The media briefing will be live streamed on this page.

Police are also expected to release on:

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Fatal
Hit and Run
Marion Street
Media briefing
St. Boniface
Winnipeg police
Winnipeg Police Service

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News