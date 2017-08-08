Winnipeg police to speak on fatal Marion Street hit and run

Police are expected to release more information during a media briefing at 11:30 a.m. on a fatal hit and run that killed a pedestrian on Aug. 3.

A truck towing a trailer heading down Marion Street between Traverse Avenue and Braemar Avenue struck the woman in her 60’s.

According to police, the truck was directly related to a crime that occurred earlier in the day but they wouldn’t give any more information on the incident.

Both the truck and trailer were recovered but no suspects have been arrested.

The media briefing will be live streamed on this page.

Police are also expected to release on: