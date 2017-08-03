Fatal crash in Winnipeg’s St. Boniface closes Marion Street
A crash in St. Boniface has killed at least one, according to police.
Little is known about the crash that closed Marion Street between Traverse Avenue and Braemar Avenue.
Police first tweeted about the collision around 11:30 a.m.
Police confirmed the crash was fatal and an update will be provided at 1:30 p.m. near the scene of the crash.
