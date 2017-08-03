Fatal crash in Winnipeg’s St. Boniface closes Marion Street

A crash in St. Boniface has killed at least one, according to police.

Little is known about the crash that closed Marion Street between Traverse Avenue and Braemar Avenue.

Police first tweeted about the collision around 11:30 a.m.

Due to a vehicle collision Marion is closed between Traverse and Braemar. Please avoid the area. Thank you. #traffic #winnipeg — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) August 3, 2017

Police confirmed the crash was fatal and an update will be provided at 1:30 p.m. near the scene of the crash.

We will be live on Facebook at 1:30 today regarding the fatal motor vehicle collision on Marion https://t.co/G6nbaln5OB — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) August 3, 2017

More to come