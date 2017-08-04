Crime
August 4, 2017 12:39 pm

Winnipeg police identify vehicle in fatal hit and run in St. Boniface

By Online Producer  Global News

Officers released a picture of the truck and trailer involved in a fatal hit and run Thursday morning.

Winnipeg police / Handout
Police have released pictures of the suspect vehicle that struck and killed a woman Thursday morning.

According to officers, the vehicle was a Dodge 1500 Crew Cab towing an enclosed trailer.

Thursday morning at around 11:45 a.m. emergency crews rushed to the 200 block of Marion Street where a pedestrian was hit by the truck and trailer that then fled the scene.

READ MORE: Woman dead after hit and run in Winnipeg’s St. Boniface

Police said the woman in her 60’s was pronounced dead on scene.

Police believe the truck was directly related to a crime that occurred earlier in the day, but couldn’t give anymore details regarding the prior incident.

Officers are still searching for the trailer which is described as “a wedge enclosed unit manufactured by Stealth Trailers and has ‘Stealth’ written on the upper left side.” The word ‘Titan’ is written on both sides of the trailer near the bottom. It’s black with stainless steel trim and will have damage to the left front fender.

PHOTOS: Police are searching for a trailer similar to the one below:

trailer3

Winnipeg police released photos of a similar trailer that they’re searching for in connection to a fatal hit and run in St. Boniface.

Winnipeg police / Handout
trailer2

trailer

Eastbound Marion Street was closed between Traverse Avenue to Braemar Avenue for most of Thursday.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of the truck or trailer, they are asked to contact police at 204-986-6271 or Crime Stoppers at 1-204-786-8477.

