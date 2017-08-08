Peter Watts: Using technology to manage our health

Canada is bracing for a “silver tsunami” as the number of seniors now exceeds the number of Canadian youngsters under the age of 14. That demographic reality is changing the way companies look at digital technology.

“A great many Canadian seniors are using digital technologies like Skype to stay in touch with families,” David Wattling of Telus Health, told me.

READ MORE: 6 tips to protect your personal information when using public Wi-Fi

“But, we think there’s a great opportunity to use technologies we are developing to help seniors cope with things like health care. Canadians can become more engaged in their ongoing care and proactively manage their health.

All they need are the tools and a little confidence in how to use them.”

Digital healthcare technology is a bit like medicine itself. If the taste can be improved, it’s a little easier to swallow.

READ MORE: Your anonymous data isn’t as nameless as companies would have you believe, researchers say

A lot of firms are working on technologies to allow individuals to monitor various aspects of their health. Technologies are being developed to allow individuals to interact with their health care providers, or with organizations that can assist in an emergency. We seem to be headed toward a future where the most important caregiver will be a digital device attached to the individual.

LISTEN: David Wattling, vice president and chief corporation development officer, with Telus Health