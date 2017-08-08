Problem with baggage scales causing delays at Toronto Pearson Airport

A technical issue with baggage scales resulted in longer the usual line-ups at the U.S. departure gate at Toronto Pearson International Airport Tuesday morning.

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) confirmed to Global News that baggage scales at Terminal 1 suffered a “technical issue.”

“There was a technical issue with the scales in Terminal 1, U.S. Departures check in,” GTAA spokesperson Natalie Moncur said.

Officials did not reveal the cause of the problem. However, the issue was resolved at 6:25 a.m.

Several travellers took to social media to expess their frustration over the crowd.

Seriously @TorontoPearson ?! This is the Nexus lineup… Glad I came here early to check in a bag… Not the first time either #ridiculous pic.twitter.com/QjKyKm1nuM — 9king (@9king123) August 8, 2017

The technical glitch comes as the airport continues to deal with a strike by baggage handlers.

Swissport employees walked off the job two weeks ago due to a contract dispute.