Problem with baggage scales causing delays at Toronto Pearson Airport
A technical issue with baggage scales resulted in longer the usual line-ups at the U.S. departure gate at Toronto Pearson International Airport Tuesday morning.
The Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) confirmed to Global News that baggage scales at Terminal 1 suffered a “technical issue.”
“There was a technical issue with the scales in Terminal 1, U.S. Departures check in,” GTAA spokesperson Natalie Moncur said.
READ MORE: Toronto Pearson Airport ground crew claim strike caused significant baggage delays
Officials did not reveal the cause of the problem. However, the issue was resolved at 6:25 a.m.
Several travellers took to social media to expess their frustration over the crowd.
The technical glitch comes as the airport continues to deal with a strike by baggage handlers.
Swissport employees walked off the job two weeks ago due to a contract dispute.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.