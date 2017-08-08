Lolley replaces Reinebold as Ticats defensive co-ordinator

The 0-6 Hamilton Tiger-Cats are making a change on defence.

After just a few months on the job, defensive co-ordinator Jeff Reinebold is out. The 59-year-old South Bend, Ind. native appeared to break the news in a series of tweets in Reinebold’s familiar all-caps style.

TIME TO SAY ALOHA – TO EVERY PLAYER WHO GAVE SO MUCH… I LOVE YOU….LIKE WE TALKED ABOUT AFTER THE EE GAME – YOU WILL WIN BECAUSE OF THE pic.twitter.com/Aow3sJXFX3 — Jeff Reinebold (@Jeff_Reinebold) August 7, 2017

2/2 KIND OF MEN YOU ARE – IT WAS A BLAST WAYCHING YOU GROW….TO EVERY @Ticats WHO CHEERED SO LOUD MAHALO FOR AN AMAZING 5 YEARS…. pic.twitter.com/M3UHfGr6Nl — Jeff Reinebold (@Jeff_Reinebold) August 7, 2017

3/3 MR YOUNG, SCOTT MITCHELL & ALL THE FRONT OFFICE PEOPLE WHO MADE THIS A GREAT PLACE TO WORK MAHALO & KEEP WINNING! pic.twitter.com/QCXNmwdB40 — Jeff Reinebold (@Jeff_Reinebold) August 7, 2017

Hamilton Tiger-Cats CEO Scott Mitchell confirmed via Twitter that Reinebold will remain with the organization in some capacity.

Reinebold served as Hamilton’s special teams’ co-ordinator from 2013 until January 2017 when he was named defensive co-ordinator. Reinebold led the Montreal Alouettes to an Eastern Division title in 2012 as the team’s defensive co-ordinator. Montreal led the CFL’s East in total defence.

READ MORE: Ticats still winless, Eskimos remain unbeaten

However, it’s been a different story in Hamilton. Through six games the Ticats are last in the CFL in points allowed (39 per game), net offence allowed (460 yards) and yards per play (7.5).

Reinebold will be replaced by Linebacker’s coach Phillip Lolley. The 63-year-old Alabama native joined the Ticats this season after spending three years in Edmonton and Saskatchewan. Before coming to the CFL, Lolley spent 14 seasons with Auburn of the NCAA as an assistant coach and administrator. He won a national title with the Tigers in 2011.

READ MORE: COMMENTARY: Kent Austin’s future as Ticats head coach now in question

The Hamilton Spectator’s Drew Edwards is reporting that Lolley was a candidate for the defensive co-ordinator position in the off-season after the departure of Orlondo Steinauer.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats search for their first win of the season when they host the 4-2 Winnipeg Blue Bombers Saturday at Tim Horton’s Field. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Tune into CHML’s 5th Quarter following the game.