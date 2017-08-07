Road rage incident triggers stabbing in Vaughan

One man has been stabbed while involved in a road rage incident that took place in Vaughan on Sunday night.

York Regional Police say that the victim received minor injuries from the altercation after leaving a Tim Hortons near Highway 27 and Zenway Boulevard around 11 p.m.

READ MORE: Man fatally stabbed in Bolton after group fight

Investigators are still trying to determine what exactly happened to spark the dispute, as the circumstances are not clear, but the man did drive himself to a local hospital, a short time later.

READ MORE: 2 men in hospital after stabbing in East York

There is no suspect information available at this time.