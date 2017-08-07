Road rage incident triggers stabbing in Vaughan
One man has been stabbed while involved in a road rage incident that took place in Vaughan on Sunday night.
York Regional Police say that the victim received minor injuries from the altercation after leaving a Tim Hortons near Highway 27 and Zenway Boulevard around 11 p.m.
Investigators are still trying to determine what exactly happened to spark the dispute, as the circumstances are not clear, but the man did drive himself to a local hospital, a short time later.
There is no suspect information available at this time.
