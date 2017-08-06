Okanagan Dream Rally roars down Hwy 97

The second annual Okanagan Dream Rally roared from Kelowna to Penticton and back again on Sunday.

Bernard Avenue in Kelowna was blocked off in the morning to show off 180 luxury cars.

Car owners volunteered their time to drive children who’ve been through trauma or are battling illness along the route.

Along with giving these kids a thrill of a lifetime, the rally raises money for the Central Okanagan Hospice Association.

The fundraiser was started by Matt August, who co-founded the August Family Foundation.

Last year the Okanagan Dream Rally raised $134,000.