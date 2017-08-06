Calgary police investigating southwest stabbing
A A
Two men were taken to hospital Sunday morning after a fight broke out in the southwest.
Police say it happened just before 4:00 a.m., when officers were called to the 200-block of Shawville Boulevard southwest for reports of a large fight in a parking lot.
Officers say one man was hit and another was stabbed.
Both men were taken to hospital in stable condition but one of the men is now in life-threatening condition.
Police couldn’t confirm which man was in life-threatening condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.