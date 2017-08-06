Calgary Police
August 6, 2017 3:52 pm
Updated: August 6, 2017 3:54 pm

Calgary police investigating southwest stabbing

By Newstalk 770

FILE: Calgary police cordon off a crime scene.

Global News
A A

Two men were taken to hospital Sunday morning after a fight broke out in the southwest.

Police say it happened just before 4:00 a.m., when officers were called to the 200-block of Shawville Boulevard southwest for reports of a large fight in a parking lot.

Officers say one man was hit and another was stabbed.

Both men were taken to hospital in stable condition but one of the men is now in life-threatening condition.

Police couldn’t confirm which man was in life-threatening condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary crime
Calgary Police
Calgary Stabbing
CPS
Shawnessy stabbing
Southwest stabbing Calgary

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News