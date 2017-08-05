Lightning strikes south Edmonton condo building

Residents of a south-side Edmonton condo building were forced from their homes Saturday afternoon after lightning struck the building.

Firefighters were called around 3:30 p.m. to Spirit Ridge along Rutherford Road.

Investigators believe the lighting strike sparked a fire in the attic.

Within an hour, fire crews had it under control and shortly before 5:00 p.m., the fire was declared out.

No one was injured.