Lightning strikes south Edmonton condo building
Residents of a south-side Edmonton condo building were forced from their homes Saturday afternoon after lightning struck the building.
Firefighters were called around 3:30 p.m. to Spirit Ridge along Rutherford Road.
Investigators believe the lighting strike sparked a fire in the attic.
Within an hour, fire crews had it under control and shortly before 5:00 p.m., the fire was declared out.
No one was injured.
