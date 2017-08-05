Afternoon thunderstorm batters Edmonton causing localized flooding

A thunderstorm that blew through Edmonton Saturday afternoon battered local yards and gardens and caused flooding in some neighbourhoods.

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Edmonton, including St. Albert and Sherwood Park, at 2:06 p.m.

“A slow-moving thunderstorm is currently sitting over the city of Edmonton and is moving to the southwest at 10 km/h. This thunderstorm is producing localized flooding,” the advisory said.

Pea-sized hail along with heavy downpours were reported throughout the city — with larger amounts in north and east Edmonton.

The storm lasted a couple of hours.

There were several reports of flooded roads, including along 99 Street near 53 Avenue.

There are also reports of flooding along Whitemud Drive.

Shoppers at the Capilano Walmart reported water upto their knees when leaving the store just before 3 p.m..

Pat Hutchison, a spokesperson for the City of Edmonton, said there are no reports of major flooding, but city drainage crews are working to clear debris from a number of streets where the downpour has caused flooding.

Hutchison added that there are also a number of spots throughout the city where manholes have become dislodged.

She said the majority of flood-related calls are coming from the Capilano area.

She advised drivers to avoid underpasses and be alert.

Earlier in the day, Environment Canada issued a weather advisory warning conditions were favourable for the development of funnel clouds Saturday afternoon and evening.

more to come…