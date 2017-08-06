Free sandwiches, diapers and advice offered at Regina’s Queen City Ex

This is the seventh year Regina Treaty/Status Indian Services or RT/SIS has offered a hand to anyone needing extra assistance at Queen City Ex in Regina.

The goal of RT/SIS is to give ‘one stop service delivery’ and provides assistance, programming and referral services to the Indigenous population in the City of Regina.

During the Ex, set up in the Brandt Centre, volunteers are giving out everything from free sandwiches and fruit to diapers.

READ MORE: Regina senior celebrates 70th year going to Queen City Ex

“If we can help one [person] we are a success, but I think we are helping hundreds here,” RTSIS board member Vernon Bellegarde said.

Condoms are also available on site.

“We know it’s going to be out there, and it’s better to have proper information about it, other than learning from their friends,” Bellegarde said.

Volunteers also go out to the midway to offer assistance and let people know that they’re there to help.

“They’ll be walking around, encouraging, helping the little kids, you know, and trying to make them feel comfortable if they were in a weeping situation,” Bellegarde said.

It’s also used as an opportunity to let people know about the services RT/SIS has to offer year round.

For Jaime Robinson, it was a pleasant surprise to see this offered at the Ex.

“I think it’s very refreshing and helpful, and I think there should be more booths out there just like this because it’s expensive at the carnival stands out there, and it’s nice to have this,” Robinson said.

“I appreciate it, big time!”

READ MORE: Not all the fun is outdoors at the Queen City Ex in Regina