Not all the fun is outdoors at the Queen City Ex in Regina

At Regina’s Queen City Ex, it’s all about family fun, both inside and outside.

Kidz World is full of activities for the young and young at heart. There are activities ranging from hands-on exhibits to shows and getting up close and personal with animals.

Delivis Niedzialek of Little Ray’s Nature Centre said the kangaroo and other cute, fluffy animals are fan favorites, but he’s also hoping to shed light on less desirable or ‘scarier’ critters.

“Probably the more important animals are snakes and spiders, because they’re not universally loved just of deserving of the respect and needing of protection and all of that. The misunderstood ones where there are more potential for education,” Niedzialek said.

All 30 animals the exhibit are former pets that owners couldn’t handle. Niedzialek uses the attraction to teach people about how many exotic pets are surrendered to the sanctuary.

Another crowd favorite is Doo Doo the Clown. He’s returning for his second year at the Ex, answering popular demand. Making people laugh is serious business.

So much so, he has three shows a day.

“You have to enjoy what you do, and I love what I do,” Doo Doo said.

Don’t be surprised if you run into Doo Doo the Clown out and about enjoying festivities during his down time.

“[The Ex] has everything. I’m walking around between shows and they got high dives, dogs, magicians and the food… Oh my goodness, [it’s] unbelievable!” he said.

A full schedule of events are on the Evraz Place website.