Two construction workers seriously injured at Homestead build

An investigation is underway after two construction workers were seriously injured in an accident at a Homestead highrise, currently under construction in Kingston.

It happened Friday just before noon on Old Mill Road, just off of John Counter Boulevard near the Kingston train station.

According to emergency services, two workers became trapped after a piece of construction material, being moved by a crane, was caught in the wind and fell on them.

Kingston Fire and Rescue and Frontenac Paramedics placed the injured workers on stretchers and brought them down from the eighth floor of the building using the ladder truck basket.

Both were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

