Southern Alberta still under fire bans despite better wildfire season

The wildfire situation in Alberta is not nearly as bad as in British Columbia, but there are a few fires burning across the province.

Multiple fire bans have been issued for areas south of Red Deer, and for Jasper and Banff National Parks.

However, Jim Kerr, a provincial wildfire officer, told the Alberta Morning News that this year is much better than last year for wildfires in the province.

“There are about 17 fires burning across Alberta, none of them are out of control though,” Kerr said. “At this point in the year, we’ve had about just shy of 900 wildfires. This time last year, we were at about 1,230. So it’s been a much quieter season than definitely the five previous years.”