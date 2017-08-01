Province bans off-highway vehicles in parts of southern Alberta due to fire risk

Albertans are being told not to drive ATVs and other off-highway vehicles (OHVs) through forested areas in southern Alberta while the fire risk remains high.

“Any fire that starts could spread out of control in a very short time,” Agriculture and Forestry Minister Oneil Carlier said in a Tuesday media release. “That’s why we’re taking additional steps to reduce the chance of any human-caused fires starting.”

Carlier said southern Alberta is as dry as parts of British Columbia, where thousands of people have been forced to leave their homes with more than 100 fires burning across the province.

The ban on OHVs includes the mountains and foothills in the northern boundary of Waterton Lakes Provincial Park and the Fire Protection Area south of the Red Deer River, where a fire ban has been in place since last week.

The announcement comes just a day after Parks Canada said it would close Sunshine Village and other areas in Banff National Park because of the 5,100-hectare Verdant Creek wildfire that is burning about 2.5 kilometres from the resort.

No heat watches or warnings were in effect in Alberta or B.C. as of Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. MT, but hot, dry conditions are expected to remain in effect well into next week.

The government said Tuesday it has 689 firefighters, 69 helicopters and 18 air tankers on hand across the province, as well as 200 additional resources deployed in B.C. It said it is closely monitoring wildfire conditions in both provinces.

A fire ban remains in place across much of southern Alberta. The cost of violating the ban is a $287 ticket.

For more information on fire bans in your area, visit albertafirebans.ca and download the Alberta Emergency Alert App.

