Fire ban further expands into southern Alberta as smoke drifts into Bow Valley

A wide-reaching fire ban has been expanded into additional parts of southern Alberta as the Verdant Creek wildfire affecting Banff and Kootenay national parks continues to burn.

Parks Canada said Thursday the south section of the wildfire is “active in British Columbia as forecasted” and remains on the west side of the continental divide.

“The smoke in the Bow Valley is coming from the wildfire,” Parks Canada Banff field unit spokesperson Christie Thomson wrote in an email to Global News.

“There is still no threat to local communities in the Bow Valley; however smoke will remain visible.”

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, parts of the Forest Protection Area south of the Red Deer River along the mountains and foothills to the northern boundary of Waterton Lakes National Park were also included in the ban.

“Over the past few weeks, we have seen very little rain in the southern parts of Alberta,” Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Oneil Carlier said in a statement. “This has pushed the fire hazard to extreme levels throughout the forest, creating tinder-dry conditions and increased wildfire risk.”

No fires are allowed during the ban, including campground fires, however gas or propane stoves/barbecues and portable propane firepits are allowed. Anyone who violates the ban faces a $287 ticket.

Check albertafirebans.ca for the most up-to-date information or call 1-866-FYI-FIRE (1-866-394-3473)