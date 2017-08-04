Seventh SaskPower meter catches fire in Regina Friday morning

A seventh SaskPower meter caught fire in Regina on Friday morning, this time in the Uplands neighbourhood. The fire took place on the 10 block of Carmichael Road around 7 a.m.

No one was injured in the fire, but it left scorch marks up the stucco.

SaskPower crews have been in the Uplands, Glencairn, and Normanview neighbourhoods inspecting meter boxes over the past two weeks.

They hadn’t inspected this area yet, but promptly checked neighbouring properties, including Ida Friday’s.

“They put a new (meter box) in this morning,” Friday said. SaskPower technicians determined that her box was a fire risk.

Dry conditions have resulted in ground shifting throughout Regina. The shifting soil pulls the electricity-carrying wire away from the meter boxes. Homes built in the 60’s and 70’s used copper wire, which creates the fire risk.

Aluminum wiring was used in newer homes, which has a lower melting point than copper, reducing the fire risk.

“Everybody should check their meters in the back of their houses,” Friday said. “If they hear this busting and what not, it’s the meter.”

Fire witnesses, including Friday, have reported hearing a loud banging sound when the meters caught fire.



SaskPower spokesperson Jonathan Tremblay said the Crown corporation has inspected around 3,300 meters in Regina, and 40 per cent have required some sort of repair.

“Sometimes it’s just a bit of additional wiring that needs to be added or some basic fixes, all the way to complete replacement of the power box,” he explained.

He added that they have 50-60 technicians working to inspect the meters. This includes SaskPower employees and electrical contractors. Three more contractors are being brought online next week.

Residents are encouraged to check their meter boxes for signs they’re being pulled away from the home, exposed or frayed wires near the base of the box and new ground cracks between the home and yard.

If you see any of these signs contact SaskPower and do not touch the wires.

While the dry conditions have triggered this problem, rain the forecast does not offer a solution.

“The damage may already be done, so the entire lawn may be receding and pulling away cables. If the rain comes in and lets the land settle a bit more that still means the damage is done,” Tremblay said.