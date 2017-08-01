Dry ground pulls power boxes from homes in Regina, causes six fires

Saskatchewan’s power company says six power meters have caught fire in Regina in the last two weeks after the units pulled away from homes because of ground-shifting.

SaskPower spokesman Jonathan Tremblay says the ground is pulling away from homes because of extreme dry weather.

Environment Canada recorded only 1.8 millimetres of rain in Regina in all of July.





Tremblay says 2,000 meters have been inspected so far in three neighbourhoods with older homes and underground power service, and 800 of those meters have had to be repaired.

He says SaskPower occasionally sees damage from ground-shifting in the spring, but rarely is it this bad and there’s only been one or two such fires over the last decade.

Tremblay says people should look for meter boxes that are tilting, frayed wires poking out the bottom of the box or a big gap between the ground and the house.