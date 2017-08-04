Police search for truck driver involved in fatal Brossard hit-and-run crash

Police are searching for the driver of a semi they believe was involved in a hit-and-run collision on Highway 30 in Brossard early Thursday morning.

Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Stéphane Tremblay said the crash happened around 1 a.m. on Highway 30 East, near Boulevard Matte, west of Highway 10.

A vehicle went off the road and struck a lamp post, after being rear-ended by a semi-truck, according to Tremblay.

There were four occupants in the vehicle.

A 21-year-old man, who was a passenger in the backseat of the car, died in the crash.

The three others suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

All four were from Mexico and members of the same family.

The driver of the truck fled the scene and has yet to be located.

Police are looking for a white semi with reflectors on the trailer but no apparent logos, or inscriptions.

The truck could bear some resemblance to Volvo-brand trucks.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the SQ anonymously at 1-800-659-4264.