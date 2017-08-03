Police investigate fatal hit-and-run collision in Brossard

One person is dead and three people were injured after a hit-and-run collision in Brossard early Thursday morning.

Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Stéphane Tremblay said the crash happened around 1 a.m. on Highway 30, near Boulevard Matte, west of Highway 10.

A vehicle went off the road and struck a lamp post, after being rear-ended by a semi-truck, according to Tremblay.

All four occupants of the vehicle were injured, one fatally.

Police said the truck driver fled the scene and has yet to be located.

Highway 30 East was closed for several hours for the investigation, but was re-opened shortly after 6 a.m.