Brunswick Boulevard blues continue for drivers through Kirkland

Drivers heading through the West Island suburban city of Kirkland are going to have to pack some patience these days.

An unprecedented amount, $14 million, is being spent on public works contracts. Almost 20 per cent of that is to repair almost one kilometre of Brunswick Boulevard, east of St. Charles.

New water pipes have been installed and crews are now working on covering this section of road, repairing the sidewalk and finishing the repaving.

Dozens of homes line secondary roads that intersect with the boulevard. Many of them are only metres from the construction zone.

“It’s just annoying like these contractors are getting paid to do all this work and they’re taking so long to do it, to get the job done. They could be doing it a lot faster,” Tristan Profetto told Global News.

Tough to get around Brunswick Boul in #Kirkland. Some complain work hours are limited. Long time to finish. Target: End of Sept. #polmtl pic.twitter.com/nMPT1wtGpe — Tim Sargeant (@tfsargeant) August 3, 2017

Kirkland’s mayor blames the City of Montreal for the delays to the project that was supposed to have started last year.

“Montreal had some tendering problems, so we had to postpone it until this year,” Michel Gibson said. “I’m telling my residents and the commercial base to be patient.

“It will be done and it will be done correctly.”

#Kirkland residents need to pack some patience with road work on Brunswick Boulevard. Finish date: End of Sept. pic.twitter.com/tldEiEmzAC — Tim Sargeant (@tfsargeant) August 3, 2017

The project is scheduled to be finished by the end of September.