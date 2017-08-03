6 things to do in and around Calgary this August long weekend

With the wildfires impacting travel and activities in both Alberta and B.C., some Calgarians that were hoping to head west for the upcoming long weekend are changing their plans.

Luckily, whether you want to see live music, watch a dog show, do yoga with the family or just relax outdoors, Calgary has something for everyone this weekend.

Festivals

There are multiple festivals going on in the city this weekend that the whole family can enjoy.

“Festivals are a great way for families to get out and enjoy a lot of different things together,” Charity Quick with familyfuncanada.com told Global News Morning.

This weekend Calgary is host to four festivals including Calgary International Blues Fest (July 31 to Aug. 6), Fringe Festival (Aug. 4 to 7), Inglewood Sunfest (Aug. 5) and Chasing Summer (Aug. 5 and 6).

These festivals vary in genre and style, so there is something for everyone to enjoy.

“You’ll find live music and vendors, there’s lots of activities for kids — face painting or sometimes a bouncy castle,” Quick said.

Kennel Club Summer Classic

If you’re a dog lover, the annual Alberta Kennel Club Summer Classic will be right up your alley. The event takes place at Spruce Meadows from Aug. 4 to 7.

“Spruce Meadows is a fun place to hang out,” Quick said. “[There’s] lots of park area, they’re going to have vendors, and you can watch the dog show.”

Admission is cheap to see the adorable pups in action, with adult tickets selling for $10, youth and seniors for $5 and children under the age of 12 get in for free.

Free Family Yoga Sessions

Set your kids on the track to mindfulness early with a healthy, mood-boosting activity suitable for anyone over the age of two.

There are slots available for free introductory yoga on Aug. 5 at 9:30am, 10:45am, and 12pm at Chapter 1 Daycare, located in the Chinese Cultural Centre.

Spots are filling fast so be sure to register soon if you are planning to take part.

Bowness Activities

There are multiple things to do in Bowness Park and along the Bow River this long weekend.

The Tour de Bowness is happening from August 5 to 7, which is fun to take part in whether you’re a competitor, volunteer or spectator. The event is rounded off by the Bowness Street Festival.

Also, a new wading pool has opened up in Bowness Park to help families keep cool.

“It’s right in Bowness Park and it’s easy to make a day of it. You pack a picnic, you pack a ball, and head down to the park,” Quick said.

On top of all that, you can get in touch with your more artistic side and watch Shakespeare by the Bow in Prince’s Island Park. You can catch the show currently running, As You Like It, at 7 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday with an extra show at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Heritage Day Celebrations

Head down to Olympic Plaza from 12 to 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7 to enjoy the free Heritage Day festivities. The family event is suitable for all ages and features live music, a wading pool, food and plenty of activities.

Heritage Park is also home to some Heritage Day celebrations.

“There’s lots of live music, you can get a passport and knock off a bunch of activities and enter to win a prize,” Quick said.

Families can also head to Fort Calgary to celebrate by spending the day learning, doing activities and even try on a Canadian Mountie uniform.

Banff

If you’re still itching to get out of the city, folks can visit the beautiful town of Banff. Despite several nearby trails and sights being closed, the town and surrounding area boasts picturesque views of mountains, rivers and lakes.

You can also enjoy live music in Banff as A Tribe Called Red is performing there on Sunday Aug. 6.