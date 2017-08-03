Middlesex London Health Unit issues alert after recent tests find heroin, marijuana laced with fentanyl

The Middlesex London Health Unit (MLHU) is issuing an alert after recent testing found traces of fentanyl in those who reported only using heroin or only smoking marijuana.

The urine drug screening (UDS) was conducted this week at the Addiction Services Thames Valley Suboxone Clinic.

“When people use illicit drugs, there’s no way to know exactly what they’re ingesting,” said Dr. Chris Mackie, MLHU medical officer of health.

“Finding fentanyl in drugs like marijuana means that people who think they are doing something minor may end up dying of overdose.”

Dr. Ken Lee with the Suboxone Clinic noted that the findings suggest dealers are adding fentanyl to other drugs.

“Users are probably not getting what they think they’re getting, and someone is going to die from this.”

The findings come as the country is gripped with an opioid crisis. According to statistics from various provincial agencies, fentanyl has contributed to deaths of several Canadians every day so far this year.