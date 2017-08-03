Traffic
August 3, 2017 1:03 pm
Updated: August 3, 2017 1:32 pm

Pedestrian killed after crash with semi-truck on Highway 2

Erika Tucker

WATCH: RCMP closed Highway 2 near Crossfield on Thursday after a fatal collision involving a pedestrian.

A pedestrian was killed after a collision with a semi-truck on Alberta’s Highway 2 just north of the Highway 72 overpass, RCMP said Thursday morning.

Police said drivers can expect significant delays northbound on Highway 2 as of 11 a.m.

Traffic will be re-routed during the investigation, Airdrie RCMP said in a news release.

More to come …

