Pedestrian killed after crash with semi-truck on Highway 2

A pedestrian was killed after a collision with a semi-truck on Alberta’s Highway 2 just north of the Highway 72 overpass, RCMP said Thursday morning.

Police said drivers can expect significant delays northbound on Highway 2 as of 11 a.m.

NB QEII at Hwy 72 near Crossfield – Closed due to MVC. Use an alternate route. (10:57am) #ABRoads #QEIItraffic — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) August 3, 2017

Traffic will be re-routed during the investigation, Airdrie RCMP said in a news release.

