Pedestrian killed after crash with semi-truck on Highway 2
A pedestrian was killed after a collision with a semi-truck on Alberta’s Highway 2 just north of the Highway 72 overpass, RCMP said Thursday morning.
Police said drivers can expect significant delays northbound on Highway 2 as of 11 a.m.
Traffic will be re-routed during the investigation, Airdrie RCMP said in a news release.
