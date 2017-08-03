‘Potential disaster’ averted after citizen alerts police to forklift on GO train tracks

It was a call from a concerned citizen that had prevented a “potential disaster” on the Kitchener GO line Wednesday night, according to the provincial transit agency that oversees GO Transit.

A spokesperson for Metrolinx said Waterloo Regional Police were notified of a construction forklift that was spotted blocking the tracks as a train was heading towards Guelph.

Anne Marie Aikins pointed out that a citizen had taken the time to say something when they saw danger.



Story continues below Last night a potential disaster was prevented by a citizen who took the time to 'say something' when they saw danger on our tracks… — Anne Marie Aikins (@femwriter) August 3, 2017

“We all want to extend our appreciation to this citizen for their actions,” Aikins posted on Twitter Thursday morning.

“They undoubtedly helped save lives.”

A service alert was posted around 6:45 p.m. saying the Union Station 17:20 – Kitchener GO 19:32 train was delayed 10 minutes from Georgetown GO because of train traffic.

No one was injured as the potential collision was prevented.