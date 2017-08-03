‘Potential disaster’ averted after citizen alerts police to forklift on GO train tracks
It was a call from a concerned citizen that had prevented a “potential disaster” on the Kitchener GO line Wednesday night, according to the provincial transit agency that oversees GO Transit.
A spokesperson for Metrolinx said Waterloo Regional Police were notified of a construction forklift that was spotted blocking the tracks as a train was heading towards Guelph.
Anne Marie Aikins pointed out that a citizen had taken the time to say something when they saw danger.
“We all want to extend our appreciation to this citizen for their actions,” Aikins posted on Twitter Thursday morning.
“They undoubtedly helped save lives.”
A service alert was posted around 6:45 p.m. saying the Union Station 17:20 – Kitchener GO 19:32 train was delayed 10 minutes from Georgetown GO because of train traffic.
No one was injured as the potential collision was prevented.
