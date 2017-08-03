Bob Layton editorial: What’s in your carry-on?

You heard about the Air Transat passengers, diverted to Ottawa and left sitting on the tarmac for hours with no food, water or air conditioning. They started out pampered and ended up panicked.

This is the time of year when airlines and airline security, at the height of the summer season, often have to show what they are made of.

Some passengers don’t even make it to the plane.

Back in 2012, John Brennan was swabbed by airport security in Portland. They found a trace of nitrates, possible bomb making material, and told him he’d be delayed.

To show he was not carrying a bomb he took off all of his clothes. Some in the line-up hid their eyes; others took video.

He beat a charge of indecent exposure, but for five years has been fighting a $500 fine for interfering with security.

Now, KGW in Portland reports he has lost in court. It was not freedom of expression because he failed to say he was taking off his clothes in protest.

Hopefully, any screening inconvenience you have will not be as severe.

And to make sure you are headed for paradise and not panic, maybe your carry-on should include some food and water. Oh, and maybe a fan.

Let me know your airline experience.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.