Seven beaches now closed in HRM due to high bacteria levels

The Halifax Regional Municipality has now closed seven beaches due to high bacteria levels in the water that exceeded Health Canada guidelines.

Kinap, Black Rock and Dingle beaches were closed Tuesday while Albro Lake and Birch Cove were closed Wednesday. Government Wharf and Kinsman were closed earlier this summer for the same reason and haven’t reopened.

READ MORE: Halifax closes multiple beaches over high bacteria levels

According to the municipality, high bacteria levels can be caused by weather conditions or the number of waterfowl.

The municipality says it will continue to test the water and monitor bacteria levels until they return to normal.