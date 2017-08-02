Pedestrian in critical condition after crash in southeast London

A woman is in critical condition in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in southeast London Tuesday night.

Emergency crews responded to the intersection of Commissioners Road and Deveron Cres at around 9:13 p.m. to reports of a pedestrian hit.

While the cause of the crash remains under investigation, London police say a 44-year-old woman was struck by a westbound vehicle as she entered the intersection. She was rushed to the hospital with injuries considered life-threatening.

There is no word if charges are pending in relation to the crash.

The traffic management unit continues to investigate.

Anyone with information related to this crash is being asked to contact London police at 519-661-5670 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).