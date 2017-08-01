Female cyclist pronounced dead in crash with vehicle in Ilderton

An unidentified cyclist was killed after a collision with a vehicle Tuesday afternoon in Ilderton.

READ MORE: 15-year-old seriously injured following crash involving cyclist and vehicle

Middlesex OPP, Middlesex-London EMS, and the Middlesex Centre Fire Service were called to the scene on Bear Creek Road between Sinclair Drive and Ivan Drive at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

According to police, the female cyclist was headed southbound on Bear Creek Road and was struck by a southbound vehicle.

READ MORE: ‘Live Like Alex Water Walk’ honours late London activist

The driver of the vehicle was not injured and remained on scene, but the female cyclist was pronounced dead. Her name will not be released until family has been notified.

Bear Creek Road is closed in the area for the investigation and expected to remain closed for most of the evening.