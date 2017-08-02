1 dead, 4 injured following crash in Norfolk County

A collision west of Waterford claimed one life and injured four others late Tuesday afternoon.

Norfolk County OPP were called to the collision involving four vehicles on Highway 24 at about 6:10 p.m.

READ MORE: Female cyclist pronounced dead in crash with vehicle in Ilderton

As a result of the collision, police say one of the drivers was ejected from their vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Two other drivers and a passenger were transported to a local hospital with serious non-life-threatening injuries. A fourth driver sustained minor injuries.

Investigators are in the early stages of the investigation and say they will provide an update once further information becomes available.

READ MORE: OPP charge 2 drivers – one from London – with stunt driving

Highway 24 was closed between Windham Road 7 and Concession 8 of Townsend for several hours as technical collision investigators were on scene.