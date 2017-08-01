RCMP hope to reunite dog evacuated in B.C. wildfires with owners

RCMP are searching for the owners of a dog they befriended after finding her in a wildfire evacuation zone near Williams Lake.

Officers spotted the border collie cross while checking on an evacuation zone near Mountain House Road and Highway 97 North on Monday.

Officers took her back to their command post where she was given food, water and a place to sleep.

“She’s very mild-mannered and easygoing, and has been a good morale boost for our police officers working long shifts,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said.

Mounties say they reluctantly turned the dog over to the SPCA in the hopes she can be reunited with her owners.