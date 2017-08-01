U.S. Justice Department looking to battle college affirmative action policies: report

The next target for Donald Trump’s administration appears to be affirmative action at U.S. colleges, according to a report.

A new document obtained by the New York Times reveals the Justice Department’s is planning to investigate admissions policies at U.S. universities which may discriminate against white candidates.

The document was issued to the Justice Department’s civil rights division with the hope of finding lawyers to work on a new project related to “investigations and possible litigation related to intentional race-based discrimination in college and university admissions.”

The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected racial quotas but also said race could be considered when evaluating applicants. It has also ruled that colleges can use affirmative action admissions policies as educational benefits can arise from having a diverse student body.

A Justice Department spokesman told Reuters the department would not comment on personnel matters.

The document follows other recent changes on voting rights and gay rights in Justice Department policy since Jeff Sessions became attorney general.