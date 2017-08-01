Woman, man charged after RCMP say dog dragged behind car on Alberta highway

WARNING: This article contains graphic details that may disturb some readers. Discretion is advised.

Charges have been laid against a woman and a man one month after RCMP say a dog was put down after suffering injuries from being pulled behind a car.

On July 2, Strathmore RCMP were called by a Canadian Pacific (CP) railway police officer who reported seeing a black Pontiac Vibe dragging a dog on a leash along Highway 1 in the area of Range Road 270.

Watch below from July 4: As Heather Yourex-West explains, the dog was so severely injured it could not be saved. Viewer discretion is advised.

RCMP responded around noon and joined the CP officer in patrolling the area, but were unable to find the vehicle or the dog.

Just over six hours later, RCMP received a call from resident who reported seeing a vehicle with a dog tied to it in a field off Range Road 265 and Township Road 242. Officers responded and asked the resident if she could take the dog to the veterinarian.

The vet ruled the dog’s injuries were too extensive and the dog was put down.

The investigation led to the arrest of a 40-year-old Calgary woman, who police said was the owner and driver of the SUV at the time.

A woman who identified herself as the owner but declined to provide a name contacted Global News on July 4. She said she and her boyfriend were parked along Highway 1 and she’d thought her boyfriend had moved the dog from one vehicle to the other, but he had actually tied the dog to the back of her car.

WARNING: Some may find the photos in this gallery graphic

Seeing him talking to something in the backseat of his vehicle, she said she thought the dog was inside and she drove her car away.

“I did not do it and I did not know he was there,” she said at the time. “I’m so crushed.”

Melinda Harris and True Underwood, 20, have each been charged with one count of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal, RCMP said Tuesday.

Harris is set to appear in Strathmore Provincial Court on Aug. 15. Underwood’s whereabouts are unknown and RCMP have issued a warrant for his arrest.

Harris did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Global News.

With files from 630 CHED’s Kirby Bourne