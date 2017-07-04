Charges pending after dog dragged behind car on Alberta highway

Charges are pending against a Calgary woman after a dog had to be put down because of injuries it suffered after being pulled behind a car.

Strathmore RCMP were called just after noon Sunday by a Calgary Police Service (CPS) officer who was stopped along Highway 1 in the area of Range Road 270. The officer reported seeing a black Pontiac Vibe dragging a dog on a leash down the highway.

RCMP responded and joined the CPS officer patrolling the area, but were unable to locate the vehicle or the dog.

At around 6:40 p.m. Sunday RCMP received a call from resident who reported seeing a vehicle with a dog tied to it in a field off Range Road 265 and Township Road 242.

Officers responded and found a vehicle matching the previous description with a critically injured dog still leashed to the car. The dog reportedly had injuries consistent with being dragged behind the car.

The driver wasn’t present at the time.

Officers took the injured dog, believed to be a border collie cross, to an emergency veterinary clinic. The vet ruled the dog’s injuries were too extensive and the dog was put down.

The investigation led to the arrest of a 40-year-old Calgary woman who police say is the owner and driver of the vehicle at the time.

One charge of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal is pending. Because the charge has not been formally laid, the woman cannot be named.

Anyone who may have witnessed the dog being dragged is asked to call Strathmore RCMP at 403-934-3535.