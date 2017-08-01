Saskatchewan Barrel Racing Finals on at Prairieland Park

If you have a need for speed go check out the Saskatchewan Barrel Racing Association (SBRA) Finals at Prairieland Park Ag Centre.

Around 400 riders will compete from July 31 to Aug. 3, with finals taking place on Thursday.

READ MORE: Canadian rodeo participant doubles as stunt rider for Hollywood blockbusters

Barrel racing is a rodeo event where a horse and rider attempt to complete a cloverleaf pattern around three barrels that are placed in a triangle.

The horse and rider must cross the barrels in a figure-eight motion.

If a barrel is knocked down, five-seconds are added onto the final time.

The SBRA Finals is a free event for the public and showcases some of the best in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, including some of the top 10 ranked riders in Canada.

To compete in the SBRA Finals each rider had to qualify in local jackpots.

There are four divisions in this competition: open, youth, peewee and barrel bonanza.

The open is the most competitive division and barrel bonanza is for Saskatchewan-bred horses only.

This year, the winner of the open division will receive a $1,000 cash bonus and a belt buckle.