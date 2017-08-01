Canada
August 1, 2017 11:01 am

Miscou Island forest fire proving stubborn for New Brunswick firefighters

By Staff The Canadian Press

A fire on Miscou Island, N.B. is proving difficult for firefighters to bring under control.

A stubborn forest fire in northeast New Brunswick is proving a challenge for firefighters to bring under control.

The blaze started Saturday on Miscou Island, forcing an evacuation of 25 people from their homes.

Fire prevention officer Roger Collet says in some places the fire has gotten into peat bogs where it could smoulder for some time and possibly re-ignite.

Early estimates had put the fire at about 80 hectares in size, but Collet says after aerial surveys that’s been reduced to 50 hectares.

He says the area received only a sprinkling of rain last night, and a considerable amount of rain is needed to help reduce the fire risk across New Brunswick.

The entire province is under a ban on open burning.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

