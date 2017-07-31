Dog dies in early morning Saint John fire

A dog has died after a heavy fire on Golden Grove Road in Saint John early Monday morning.

The IAFF Local 771 Saint John Firefighters Association, which represents unionized members of the Saint John Fire Department, says crews responded to an already involved fire.

Firefighters made their initial attack to try and extinguish the majority of flames on the exterior of the building, before entering the home to put out the rest of the fire.

The family’s dog died in the fire, IAFF Local 71 confirmed in a Facebook post.