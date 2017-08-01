Australian journalist doubles as snake handler as newsrooms overrun by animals

A snake, believed to be a carpet python, found its way into the offices of an Australian news channel on Monday.

A camera operator at 9 News in Darwin first spotted the reptile curled up on a desk.

Program manager Alexia, who has handled snakes before on her property, used a coat hanger and a bag to capture the snake, with sales executive Myk assisting her.

Carpet pythons can grow up to 3.5 metres in length and can weigh more than 30 pounds.

The snake was released into the bushes outside the newsroom.

On Tuesday, the Channel 9 studio in Sydney also experienced its own animal encounter. A possum got into the newsroom, forcing employees to use a broom to direct it out of the building.

It’s just the latest in a series of run-ins Channel 9 reporters have had with animals. Previously, a bird was recorded pooping on a reporter, a camera operator was charged by a cow and a meteorologist was frisked by a snake during a live report.

In 2016, a Channel 9 reporter also got a fright when a parrot landed on her shoulder as she was preparing to go live.

“Get it off, get it off,” Brittney Kleyn was recorded screaming.





