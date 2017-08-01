New WestJet discount airline service delayed until next year

WestJet says the launch of its new no-frills, low-cost airline won’t be until next summer after initially announcing plans it would start offering flights later this year.

The Calgary-based airline says it expects to announce the initial flight schedule early in 2018 with service expected to start in the summer of next year.

The news of the delay came as WestJet reported it earned $48.4 million or 41 cents per diluted share in its latest quarter.

That compared with a profit of $36.7 million or 30 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue in the quarter totalled nearly $1.06 billion, up from $949.3 million a year ago.

WestJet says its operating margin grew to 7.4 per cent for the three-months ended June 30 compared with 6.5 per cent in the same quarter last year.

Capacity measured by available seat miles increased 6.3 per cent, while traffic measured by revenue passenger miles grew 8.9 per cent.