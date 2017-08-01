Canada
August 1, 2017 7:44 am

New WestJet discount airline service delayed until next year

By Staff The Canadian Press

A pilot taxis a Westjet Boeing 737-700 plane to a gate after arriving at Vancouver International Airport on February 3, 2014.

.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
A A

WestJet says the launch of its new no-frills, low-cost airline won’t be until next summer after initially announcing plans it would start offering flights later this year.

The Calgary-based airline says it expects to announce the initial flight schedule early in 2018 with service expected to start in the summer of next year.

Story continues below

READ MORE: WestJet names executive vice-president for new ‘ultra-low-cost carrier’

The news of the delay came as WestJet reported it earned $48.4 million or 41 cents per diluted share in its latest quarter.

That compared with a profit of $36.7 million or 30 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

READ MORE: Here’s why low-cost airlines have a tough time surviving in Canada

Revenue in the quarter totalled nearly $1.06 billion, up from $949.3 million a year ago.

WestJet says its operating margin grew to 7.4 per cent for the three-months ended June 30 compared with 6.5 per cent in the same quarter last year.

READ MORE: WestJet Rewards member profiles posted online after privacy breach

Capacity measured by available seat miles increased 6.3 per cent, while traffic measured by revenue passenger miles grew 8.9 per cent.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Canadian Travel
cheap airfare
Cheap flight
Cheap Flights In Canada
discount airline service
flying in canada
Low cost airlines
Travel
WestJet
WestJet Airline
Westjet cheap airline
WestJet low cost carrier

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News