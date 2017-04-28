WestJet names executive vice-president for new ‘ultra-low-cost carrier’

WestJet revealed who will lead its new ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC), with the appointment of Bob Cummings as the carrier’s executive vice-president on Friday.

Cummings has worked for WestJet since 2005.

The airline will launch the new discount carrier later this year or in early 2018, in a bid to offer travellers a no-frills, low-cost option, the company said last week.

“I am eager to bring our ULCC to market on behalf of Canadians looking for even lower fares,” Cummings said. “I firmly believe that we have the necessary capabilities to launch another successful and exciting chapter in WestJet’s history. Travellers can expect a very different approach from this new ULCC, yet one that will ultimately provide air travel accessibility to many more Canadians.”

WestJet said the new airline “will provide Canadians with a pro-competitive, cheap and cheerful flying experience.”

The airline did not reveal any pricing details for its new offering or where it plans to fly, but said the yet-to-be-named carrier will be using “high-density” aircraft.