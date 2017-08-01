J.K Rowling apologizes on Twitter after saying Donald Trump ignored boy with disability
J.K. Rowling has apologized for tweets alleging that U.S. President Donald Trump refused to shake the hand of a disabled boy.
The Harry Potter author called Trump “horrible” after seeing footage of the president appearing to ignore the child’s outstretched hand during a White House event last week.
READ MORE: Piers Morgan goes toe-to-toe on Twitter with J.K. Rowling over Trump travel ban
But the boy’s mother, Marjorie Kelly Weer, posted on Facebook: “Trump didn’t snub my son & Monty wasn’t even trying to shake his hand.”
Rowling, who has often criticized Trump, said she “apologized unreservedly.” She tweeted Monday that “I very clearly projected my own sensitivities around the issue of disabled people being overlooked or ignored onto the images I saw.”
READ MORE: J.K. Rowling defends British PM Theresa May on Twitter
The author has deleted her original tweets on the subject.
WATCH: JK Rowling calls Donald Trump a bigot, but supports his freedom of speech
© 2017 The Canadian Press
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.