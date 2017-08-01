Anthony Scaramucci among White House figures fooled by email prankster: report

An email prankster who claims to have ensnared major public figures from around the world reportedly managed to trick a number of people connected to the White House in July.

Donald Trump Jr., ex-White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci and U.S. Ambassador to Russia-designate Jon Huntsman Jr. are just a few people that a prankster known on Twitter as @Sinon_Reborn claimed to have fooled in a series of emails, according to CNN.

He reportedly sent messages pretending to be a number of people, including Eric Trump, the son of U.S. President Donald Trump; Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law; and Reince Priebus, the former White House chief of staff.

The prankster, who is based in the U.K., uses email to pretend he’s someone else in order to provoke responses from well-known officials.

He sent a number of messages to Scaramucci’s official email account from a Mail.com address, pretending to be Priebus.

One of the messages read as follows:

I think what I said to @Scaramucci when I was playing the part of @Reince was actually quite an accurate summary of his behaviour pic.twitter.com/9dPyNwYvUX Story continues below — EMAIL PRANKSTER (@SINON_REBORN) July 31, 2017

But Scaramucci did respond, according to CNN’s Jake Tapper.

The ex-communications director reportedly told “Reince,” “You know what you did. We all do. Even today. But rest assured we were prepared. A man would apologize.”

The prankster reportedly wrote back, still pretending to be Priebus: “I can’t believe you are questioning my ethics! The so called ‘Mooch,’ who can’t even mange his first week in the White House without leaving upset in his wake. I have nothing to apologize for.”

But the prankster didn’t just target Scaramucci as Priebus. He also sent the ex-White House communications director a message masquerading as Huntsman.

An excerpt of what I emailed to @Scaramucci whilst playing the part of Jon Huntsman Jr. Apparently this didn't seem out of the ordinary?! 😂🤡 pic.twitter.com/6INHJi3KCD — EMAIL PRANKSTER (@SINON_REBORN) August 1, 2017

He claimed to have previously fooled Huntsman into thinking he was Eric Trump.

Huntsman reportedly responded to “Eric” with this message:

I wished Jon Huntsman Jr all the best. He seems enthusiastic about his new role. pic.twitter.com/ITyjxDsYhL — EMAIL PRANKSTER (@SINON_REBORN) July 21, 2017

Eric Trump himself also reportedly wasn’t immune from the prankster’s games.

The prankster tweeted a message that reportedly came from Eric, who apparently thought he was emailing his brother, Donald Trump Jr.

The prankster also reportedly fooled a man named Arthur Schwartz, who has been quoted as a representative for Scaramucci, according to The New York Daily News.

Schwartz had accused Priebus of having a mistress on Twitter, though he later deleted the tweet and apologized.

The email prankster posted screengrabs of emails that he allegedly exchanged with Schwartz, pretending to be Priebus.

I accepted @ArthurSchwartz apology. It seemed the gentlemanly thing to do pic.twitter.com/hyWAUxsTDm — EMAIL PRANKSTER (@SINON_REBORN) July 30, 2017

Penny drops. I was distraught to realise I actually wasn't the enigma that is @Reince pic.twitter.com/cyXxwn9BWl — EMAIL PRANKSTER (@SINON_REBORN) July 30, 2017

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told CNN that it was looking into the matter, and added that “all cyber-related issues” are taken “very seriously.”

But these officials are far from the first to be caught up in the prankster’s games.

Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein exchanged emails with the prankster earlier this year, according to Fortune.

HOT OFF THE INBOX: Harvey Schwartz chatting to Lloyd Blankfein of Goldman Sachs. What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas. pic.twitter.com/9DvV4AcDJs — EMAIL PRANKSTER (@SINON_REBORN) June 11, 2017

Mark Carney, the former head of the Bank of Canada and now governor of the Bank of England, was also fooled, according to The Telegraph.